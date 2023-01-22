  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Millions celebrate Year of the Rabbit

Millions celebrate Year of the Rabbit

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published January 22nd, 2023 - 06:44 GMT
Year of the Rabbit
This photo taken on January 14, 2023 shows people watching a rabbit lantern at a lantern show in Nanjing, in China's eastern Jiangsu province, ahead of the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit, which falls on January 22. (Photo by AFP)

ALBAWABA - Millions of people worldwide are welcoming the Lunar New Year, called the Year of the Rabbit, which is associated with peace and prosperity. 

Also ReadGazan Artist Celebrates New Year Against All OddsGazan Artist Celebrates New Year Against All Odds

The Lunar years are commonly celebrated in several Asian cultures that depend on moon cycles. Festivals that included dancing, music, and public performances, were held to welcome the Year of the Rabbit.

Prayers were also held at temples as some lighted incense sticks.

According to Chinese local media, the Year of the Rabbit will take place from Jan. 22, 2023, which marks the Chinese New Year, till Feb. 9, 2024. 

The Year of the Rabbit falls once every 12 Lunar years as it previously took place in 2023, 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, and 1927.

A new Doodle was released by Google and it is crafted from paper to honor Chinese paper-cutting (Jianzhi), which is a long-time Lunar New Year tradition. 

Lunar New Year is the beginning of a lunar calendar or lunisolar calendar year, whose months are moon cycles. Each sign of the Chinese zodiac sustains for a whole year and it influences the fortunes of the other 11 animal signs.

For this year, the luck of the other 11 signs depends on their relationship with the Rabbit. 

Last year was the Year of the Water Tiger. Those born this year are said to have great interpersonal relationships and be very family oriented. It took place from Feb. 1, 2022, till Feb. 21, 2023.

Tags:Year of the RabbitChinaAsiaIndonesia

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...