Muvi Cinemas Open The Largest Movie Theater in Saudi

Muvi Cinemas opened the Kingdom’s biggest movie theater in Riyadh Boulevard City on Wednesday, premiering the new “The Batman” movie starring Robert Pattinson, Paul Dano and other marquee actors.

Sultan Al-Hokair, founder and CEO of Muvi Cinemas, said: “As the largest movie theater in Saudi Arabia, our customers will experience best-in-class entertainment experiences while enjoying the latest cinematic technologies.”



The cinema opened with 25 screens and includes a wide range of unique concepts such as a 4DX screen that promises to give moviegoers an immersive cinematic experience.

Muvi Cinemas is also known for its VIP experiences, offering its luxury Muvi Suites and its latest concept called Muvi Boutiques.

Muvi Boutiques are theaters with a theme, each boutique features a different city or popular place including London, Beverly Hills and a Hollywood-themed boutique.

The cinema is also the biggest in the world in terms of the number of seats it offers, according to the organizers.



Established in 2019 in Jeddah, Muvi Cinemas now has 21 theaters across the Kingdom and 195 screens.

The premiere of “The Batman” was the ideal occasion for the company to launch its newest location due to the superhero’s many fans. The latest franchise installment features a darker-than-ever take on the iconic comic book character.

A selected list of specially invited guests and officials from various industries attended the opening ceremony and screening of the new Hollywood blockbuster, becoming the first lucky people to experience Muvi Cinema’s stunning state-of-the-art facility located in the heart of Riyadh’s newest, biggest and most exciting entertainment complex.