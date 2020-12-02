'Not So Sexy'! Egyptian Police Arrest Model After 'Outrageous' Pharaonic-style Photoshoot

Egyptian police have arrested the photographer of a controversial photo session at the Saqqara archaeological area and

the model, who ignited outrage online for wearing provocative Pharaonic-styled clothing in the shoot.

The Tourism Police at the Ministry of Interior listened to statements of six employees in the archaeological area of Saqqara, Giza Governorate, to identify the employee responsible for allowing Shimy into the archaeological area.

Sources told Al-Masry Al-Youm that legal measures will be taken against any employees who prove to be negligent.

The photoshoot shows a woman wearing a tight, revealing pharaonic dress and posing near the Saqqara pyramid.

Activists and archaeologists were angered by the photos, calling them inappropriate and an insult to the Saqqara archaeological area and an insult to Pharaonic clothing.

According to a press release, Waziry said that the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities is always keen to preserve the history of ancient Egyptian civilization.

He stated that any official who fails to carry out their duties to preserve the area will be punished.

Waziry also assured that when a request is submitted to authorities for a photo session permit, many details are agreed upon, including the exact location of the shoot and the clothes that will be worn during the photo session.

This article has been adapted from its original source.