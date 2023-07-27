What does 2024 Paris Olympic torch mean?

ALBAWABA - The design of the Olympic torch that will carry the flame ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics has finally been revealed.

The design is set to be used for the Paris 2024 games that will take place between July and August 2024, and it was made by the French designer, Mathieu Lehanneur.

Mathieu Lehanneur was chosen for the Olympic torch design due to his poetic and highly symbolic approach, which went with the values and expectations for Paris 2024. Among the most notable projects he has done is the solar street lighting furniture presented at COP-21 in Paris.

Paris Olympics torch design

Alain JOCARD / AFP

Mathieu Lehanneur uses recycled steel as his core ingredient, and he splits the torch into two parts. He polishes the upper part until it has a smooth surface, enough to reflect the surrounding lights, while he sculpts and dents the bottom part to reflect the imagery of waves, making it some kind of homage to the rippling water in the River Seine.

Moving back up, he cuts a slit on the side of the steel torch to let space for the flames to seep through before they funnel upwards. This way, whatever the weather condition is, the flames will only sway and not die out.

Supposedly, around 2000 copies of this torch are being made, which is five times lower than other torches made in the past, and it's going to be used for both the Olympics and Paralympic Games. The torch will weigh around 3.3 pounds and be 27.5 inches tall.

Alain JOCARD / AFP

Lehanneur said he was inspired by three themes for the Paris 2024 torch: sustainability, peace, and equality.

The torch's focus on sustainability may not be immediately evident, but it is an important matter for a city like Paris. The city has been dealing with an energy crisis that forced officials to consider turning off the Eiffel Tower. As a result, when hosting the games, Paris chose to use 95% of existing or temporary venues to minimize their carbon footprint.

The Olympic flame will be extinguished after the games are over, but it will be lit again for the Paralympic Games.