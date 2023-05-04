Tori Bowie, Olympic Gold medalist, dies at 32

ALBAWABA - Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, died at the age of 32, her management company, Icon Management Inc., said.

It was not immediately clear what caused her death.

“We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends. pic.twitter.com/ES83SjM7u4 — Icon Management Inc. (@iconmanagement) May 3, 2023

Icon Management tweeted Bowie's death. "We're devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away."

"We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister," it said. "Tori was a champion…a beacon of light that shined so bright!"

"We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends," Icon Management added on its Twitter account, which was met with an outpouring of sympathy by followers.

I can’t believe this. I had just heard word of her going to be with her sister back home and now this. This breaks my heart to hear and I will keep the family in my prayers. — Noah Lyles, OLY (@LylesNoah) May 3, 2023

Bowie was a part of Team USA’s gold-medal winning 4x100-meter relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and also earned a silver medal in the 100 meters and bronze medal in the 200 meters. The next year, she won gold at the 2017 World Championships in the 100 meters, according to Runner's World.

It said that Bowie was also a world class long jumper. "She won NCAA championships in the event both indoors and outdoors while attending the University of Southern Mississippi, and she finished fourth in the long jump at the 2019 World Championships," Runner's World said.

It said Bowie last competed in June 2022 at the Star Athletics Sprint Series in Montverde, Florida, where she finished 12th in the 200 meters.