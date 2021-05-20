Photo Contest on Alexandria Mosques Shed Light on Andalusian History

The Cervantes Institute in Alexandria, in cooperation with the Camera Club of the Alexandria Atelier, is organising a competition to photograph the mosques and shrines of Andalusian sheikhs who lived and died in Alexandria.

These places include the mosques of Abu El-Abbas El-Morsy, Sidi Yakout El-Aarsh, Abu Bakr El-Tartushi, Mohamed El-Shatby, and Sidi Gaber El-Ansari. Participants in the competition must submit photos of these places located in separate areas in Alexandria.

It is noteworthy that there is a jury committee to select the winning photos in addition to the best photo to be displayed in an online exhibition.

The prestigious jury committee is composed of Javier Ruiz Sierra, director of the Cervantes Institutes in Egypt; Ibrahim Abdel-Moneim Salama, professor of History and Islamic Civilisation at the Faculty of Arts in Alexandria University; together with Director of the Camera Club at Alexandria Atelier Mohamed Fawzy Ali and Safaa Ragab, secretary of the jury from Cervantes Institute in Alexandria.

The competition is open to anyone over the age of 18 who is a fan of photography.

Each participant has the right to participate with a maximum of three photos. Works are submitted in JPG format, a maximum of 2 MB, and contain no marks or signatures.

The deadline for receiving works is midnight on 20 May 2021.

The best photo award is a grant to learn Spanish at the Cervantes Institute in Alexandria until 31 August 2021.

This competition comes within a series of cultural activities organised by the Cervantes Institute in Alexandria, during which it seeks to shed light on Andalusian history.

