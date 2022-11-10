In pictures: Contemporary Arab photography

The exhibition More Than Your Eyes Can See: Contemporary Photography from the Arab World presents the work of 15 Arab photographers shaping images and clickers in the Middle East.



Their work stretches incorporating photojournalism and fine art photography while offering a personal and vivid view of the Arab world. Through their lens they make unique observations of a very special region while shining a light on a living set of experiences whilst transporting viewers to an unanticipated locations.



Their work identifies the present. It envisions futures centering on storytelling, experimentation with a new media whilst probing ideas of geography, identity, the human body, environment, youth culture, politics, and much more. In the end, More Than Your Eyes Can See exposes viewers to a universe that is significantly larger and complex than it appears.



check @tribephotomag on instagram as we post about each artist @MiddleEastInst art gallery @meiartsculture featured in MORE THAN YOUR EYES CAN SEE: Contemporary Photography from the #ArabWorld curated by Laila Abdul-Hadi Jadallah @lailajadallah pic.twitter.com/gEM5xNEC6l — tribe magazine (@tribephotomag) August 6, 2022



Here are some of the artists featured and their works:



1. Mohammad Alfaraj, 'Guardians of the oasis'

@AlfarajMohammad, Guardians of the oasis, is featured in More Than Your Eyes Can See: Contemporary Photography from the Arab World curated by Laila Abdul-Hadi Jadallah @lailajadallah





Guardians of the oasis (part of Guardians and Witnesses series 2021) @AlfarajMohammad is featured in More Than Your Eyes Can See: Contemporary Photography from the Arab World curated by Laila Abdul-Hadi Jadallah @lailajadallah @meiartsculture @middleeastinst #WDC #MEIArtGallery pic.twitter.com/pT6gbV9j73 — tribe magazine (@tribephotomag) August 8, 2022





2. Eman Ali, 'Untitled I'



#Eman Ali, Untitled I, is featured in More Than Your Eyes Can See: Contemporary Photography from the Arab World curated

by Laila Abdul-Hadi Jadallah @lailajadallah

More Than Your Eyes Can See: Eman Ali (Oman) interlaces gender, religious and socio-political ideologies under sexuality and the performance of gender, questioning cultural complexities in the Gulf and East Africa. @SultanateOfEman



Words and images from: https://t.co/bg7jvZhAU8 pic.twitter.com/RjZkMnKHZz — tribe magazine (@tribephotomag) August 18, 2022





3. Samar Hazboun, 'Untitled'

@Samar_Hazboun, Untitled, is featured in More Than Your Eyes Can See: Contemporary Photography from the Arab World curated by Laila Abdul-Hadi Jadallah @lailajadallah

The exhibition opened in the Middle East Institute in Washington on 3 June and will continue till 17 November, showing much imagery about the Arab world.

Written by Sondos Swed