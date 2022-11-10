In pictures: Contemporary Arab photography

  1. Home
Published November 10th, 2022 - 07:29 GMT
Contemporary Photography from the Arab World
More Than Your Eyes Can See: Contemporary Photography from the Arab World, Middle East Institute Art Gallery, 1763 N St. NW, Washington, DC (Source Twitter)

The exhibition More Than Your Eyes Can See: Contemporary Photography from the Arab World presents the work of 15 Arab photographers shaping images and clickers in the Middle East.

Their work stretches incorporating photojournalism and fine art photography while offering a personal and vivid view of the Arab world. Through their lens they make unique observations of a very special region while shining a light on a living set of experiences whilst transporting viewers to an unanticipated locations.

Their work identifies the present. It envisions futures centering on storytelling, experimentation with a new media whilst probing ideas of geography, identity, the human body, environment, youth culture, politics, and much more. In the end, More Than Your Eyes Can See exposes viewers to a universe that is significantly larger and complex than it appears.
 

Here are some of the artists featured and their works:

1. Mohammad Alfaraj,  'Guardians of the oasis'

Contemporary Photography from the Arab World
@AlfarajMohammad, Guardians of the oasis, is featured in More Than Your Eyes Can See: Contemporary Photography from the Arab World curated by Laila Abdul-Hadi Jadallah @lailajadallah

 

 



2. Eman Ali, 'Untitled I'

Contemporary Photography from the Arab World

#Eman Ali, Untitled I, is featured in More Than Your Eyes Can See: Contemporary Photography from the Arab World curated
by Laila Abdul-Hadi Jadallah @lailajadallah

 


 

3. Samar Hazboun, 'Untitled'

Contemporary Photography from the Arab World
@Samar_Hazboun, Untitled, is featured in More Than Your Eyes Can See: Contemporary Photography from the Arab World curated by Laila Abdul-Hadi Jadallah @lailajadallah

 

4. Amir Hazim, 'Double Flames'

Contemporary Photography from the Arab World

@AmeerHazim, Double Flame, is featured in More Than Your Eyes Can See: Contemporary Photography from the Arab World curated by Laila Abdul-Hadi Jadallah @lailajadallah

 

5. Fethi Sahraoui, 'Stadiumphilia'

Contemporary Photography from the Arab World

@sahraoui_fethi, Double Flame, is featured in More Than Your Eyes Can See: Contemporary Photography from the Arab World curated by Laila Abdul-Hadi Jadallah @lailajadallah
​​​​​

 


Walkthrough: "More Than Your Eyes Can See: Contemporary Photography from the Arab"

 

The exhibition opened in the Middle East Institute in Washington on 3 June and will continue till 17 November, showing much imagery about the Arab world. 

Written by Sondos Swed 

