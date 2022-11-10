In pictures: Contemporary Arab photography

The exhibition More Than Your Eyes Can See: Contemporary Photography from the Arab World presents the work of 15 Arab photographers shaping images and clickers in the Middle East.
Their work stretches incorporating photojournalism and fine art photography while offering a personal and vivid view of the Arab world. Through their lens they make unique observations of a very special region while shining a light on a living set of experiences whilst transporting viewers to an unanticipated locations.
Their work identifies the present. It envisions futures centering on storytelling, experimentation with a new media whilst probing ideas of geography, identity, the human body, environment, youth culture, politics, and much more. In the end, More Than Your Eyes Can See exposes viewers to a universe that is significantly larger and complex than it appears.
check @tribephotomag on instagram as we post about each artist @MiddleEastInst art gallery @meiartsculture featured in MORE THAN YOUR EYES CAN SEE: Contemporary Photography from the #ArabWorld curated by Laila Abdul-Hadi Jadallah @lailajadallah pic.twitter.com/gEM5xNEC6l— tribe magazine (@tribephotomag) August 6, 2022
Here are some of the artists featured and their works:
1. Mohammad Alfaraj, 'Guardians of the oasis'
Guardians of the oasis (part of Guardians and Witnesses series 2021) @AlfarajMohammad is featured in More Than Your Eyes Can See: Contemporary Photography from the Arab World curated by Laila Abdul-Hadi Jadallah @lailajadallah @meiartsculture @middleeastinst #WDC #MEIArtGallery pic.twitter.com/pT6gbV9j73— tribe magazine (@tribephotomag) August 8, 2022
2. Eman Ali, 'Untitled I'
More Than Your Eyes Can See: Eman Ali (Oman) interlaces gender, religious and socio-political ideologies under sexuality and the performance of gender, questioning cultural complexities in the Gulf and East Africa. @SultanateOfEman— tribe magazine (@tribephotomag) August 18, 2022
Words and images from: https://t.co/bg7jvZhAU8 pic.twitter.com/RjZkMnKHZz
3. Samar Hazboun, 'Untitled'
More Than Your Eyes Can See: Samar Hazboun (Palestine) 'Errant Doves' explores the emotional state of queer Palestinians following the Covid 19 pandemic in Palestine | @Samar_Hazboun pic.twitter.com/FTVa4EhXzC— tribe magazine (@tribephotomag) August 31, 2022
4. Amir Hazim, 'Double Flames'
More Than Your Eyes Can See: Amir Hazim (Iraq) navigates melancholic memories and futuristic visions inspired by excavation of his early life in post 2003 central Baghdad. | @AmeerHazim, photos from @gulfphotoplus, words from @tashkeel pic.twitter.com/6BHxtWn5UT— tribe magazine (@tribephotomag) August 31, 2022
5. Fethi Sahraoui, 'Stadiumphilia'
Photographer @sahraoui_fethi sheds light on collective social & cultural experiences in #Algeria. His series “Stadiumphilia” displays the stadium space on the affective & visceral levels of the male experience. pic.twitter.com/bsOBQwQphR— Middle East Institute Arts and Culture (@meiartsculture) September 15, 2022
Walkthrough: "More Than Your Eyes Can See: Contemporary Photography from the Arab"
The exhibition opened in the Middle East Institute in Washington on 3 June and will continue till 17 November, showing much imagery about the Arab world.
Written by Sondos Swed
