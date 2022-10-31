In Pictures: Halloween Fashions in Saudi

Halloween celebrations in Saudi Arabia are causing a stir on the social media, with a collection of photos and videos of young Saudis dressed in fancy dress for the Halloween party held in Riyadh.



Many hashtags topped the Halloween celebrations that are taking Saudi Arabia by storm. Twitter, and social media users posted photos and videos wearing the characters of Disney film heroes, creepy catchers, superstars, and other funny fancy dresses.

Here are some pictures showing how Saudis celebrated Halloween:

While Some others shared videos:

#هالوين_الرياض اثبت الشعب السعودي انه شعب يحب الحياة يكره التطرف والتشدد رمى بفتاوى ابن باز وابن عثيمين عرض الحائط واخذ يستمتع بكل اللحظات pic.twitter.com/ABS2gOMGmh — خالد الدوسري (@RED_SIGNAL1) October 30, 2022

Written by Sondos Swed