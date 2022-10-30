Top 15 best horror movies to watch this Halloween



The time of the year has come to turn off the lights, put on our favorite horror movie, and watch with our hands covering half our eyes pretending to watch.



Here is a list of the top 15 movies to watch this Halloween in no particular order



1. The Hills have eyes

The 2006 version of the original 1977 movie of the same name. It follows a family whose car broke down in the middle of the desert and is targeted by a group of cannibalistic mutants.



2. Jeepers Creepers

Jeepers Creepers 2001 spawned the jeepers Creepers movie series, it follows a brother and a sister’s encounter with a flesh-eating creature that spawns every 23 years.



3. Scream

The original scream directed by Wes Craven, with the antagonist donning the most recognizable Halloween mask, ghost face. Hunting a group of friends and killing them off one by one.



4. Halloween

Halloween 1978 is the first of many Halloween movies, telling the story of the infamous Michael Myers as soon as he escaped captivity and stalks a group of friends to kill them.

This is one of the most iconic cult classic slasher films



5. Us

Us gave us a new kind of horror as a family is attacked by their vicious doppelgangers. The ending provided anyone who has seen this movie with many sleepless nights



6. Sinister

A 2020 study by Broadband Choices named Sinister the scariest film ever made based on an analysis of viewer heart rates. Do we actually need more information than that go watch this movie.



7. The Grudge

An old Japanese curse that is born when someone dies in the grip of extreme rage or sorrow, created where the person died. Those who encounter the curse die, and the curse is reborn repeatedly, passing from victim to victim in an endless, growing chain of horror.



8. The Others

A woman and her children are living in her old family home is convinced that the house is haunted but that is only the beginning.



9. House of wax

A group of friends is stranded next to a wax museum and soon fights for their survival and try their best to not be the next exhibit



10. IT

A true nightmare fuel, whether you watch the original 1990 or the 2017 remake both adapted from the Stephen king novel of the same name they are sure to keep you up for nights to come.



The menacing pennywise is an entity that shows up every 27 years to lure children and feed on them.

11. The Exorcist

The OG of scary movies the most famous possession movies released in 1973 it had some shocking scenes that will haunt you for the rest of your life



12. the exorcism of Emily Rose

It is labeled as “loosely based on a true story” it tells a story through flashbacks after a failed attempt to exorcise a demon from a 19-year-old girl Emily Rose



13. The shinning

a cult classic horror film directed by Stanly Kubrick with Jack Nicholson in the lead. Kubrick had outrageous approaches for dealing with Shelley Duvall, Jack Nicholson’s costar in order to get an authentic performance. She eventually delivered a real performance stemming from her actual trauma on set.



14. insidious

One of the best original horror movies revolves around a family where their son is being haunted by demons from a place called “the further”



15. Cabin in the woods

a lighter tone than the previous entries of our list a group of friends is trapped in a cabin in the woods with a room filled with weird items, each with different paranormal power each more deadly than the one before



