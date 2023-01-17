Pilot couple die in plane crashes 16 years apart

ALBAWABA - Anju Khatiwada, a co-pilot in the Yeti Airlines flight which crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday, died after her husband faced the same fate 16 years ago.

Khatiwada's husband Dipak Pokhrel was killed in a plane crash while co-piloting in a Yeti Airlines flight in 2006.

Anju Khatiwada, co-piloto del avión de Yeti Airlines que se estrelló en Nepal donde murieron 72 personas, había pagado sus clases de aviación con el dinero del seguro de su esposo Dipak Pokhrel, piloto que también falleció en el 2006 en un accidente de avión de Yeti Airlines. pic.twitter.com/cL9dgGYglx — Molusco (@Moluskein) January 16, 2023

Pokhrel was in the cockpit of a Twin Otter prop plane which was carrying rice and food to Jumla when it crashed in June 2006, killing nine people, BBC reported.

A plane crashed in Nepal killing 72 people on board the flight which was heading from Nepal's capital city Kathmandu to Pokhara, but it crashed while landing.

My heartfelt condolences to everyone who lost a loved one in the #Nepal plane crash. What a devastating tragedy...#planecrash #NepalPlaneCrash #YetiAirlines pic.twitter.com/yhgjbeODRp — Zahid Hasan (@ZahidHa68) January 17, 2023

An Indian man on board recorded a video showing the last moments from inside the flight before the tragic crash on Jan. 16.

Some people were also able to videotape the Yeti Airlines flight bursting in flames mid-air before nosediving.