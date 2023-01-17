Pilot couple die in plane crashes 16 years apart

  1. Home
Published January 17th, 2023 - 11:04 GMT
Yeti Airlines
Rescuers carry the body of a victim who died in a Yeti Airlines plane crash in Pokhara on January 16, 2023. (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Anju Khatiwada, a co-pilot in the Yeti Airlines flight which crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday, died after her husband faced the same fate 16 years ago.

Khatiwada's husband Dipak Pokhrel was killed in a plane crash while co-piloting in a Yeti Airlines flight in 2006. 

Pokhrel was in the cockpit of a Twin Otter prop plane which was carrying rice and food to Jumla when it crashed in June 2006, killing nine people, BBC reported.

A plane crashed in Nepal killing 72 people on board the flight which was heading from Nepal's capital city Kathmandu to Pokhara, but it crashed while landing. 

An Indian man on board recorded a video showing the last moments from inside the flight before the tragic crash on Jan. 16. 

Some people were also able to videotape the Yeti Airlines flight bursting in flames mid-air before nosediving.

