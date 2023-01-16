Man captures last moments before Nepal plane crash

ALBAWABA - An Indian man caught on video his last moments on the Nepalese plane before the crash on Sunday.

The 32-second video, which was retrieved from Sonu Jaiswal's phone, shows the flight's collapsing footage seconds before landing at Pokhara airport in central Nepal. Jaiswal's video was released by local Indian media.

The Indian passenger, who was seen wearing a yellow shirt, was videotaping the view from the plane's window then he turned the camera to show himself and some passengers before they start shouting as pilots lost control.

Another unverified video was captured showing the plane while landing and it was seen on fire mid-air before hitting the ground.

THis is how the #NepalPlaneCrash took place. THe #YetiAirlines plane was traveling from #Dhaka to #Nepal. Unfortunate flight was carrying 72 passengers on board.

destiny...😭😭#NepalPlaneCrashVideo pic.twitter.com/oHhzANQCqH — Shiba Khan (@ShibaKh48733268) January 16, 2023

More videos emerged online show research teams looking for survivors. Today, officials announced finding black boxes of the Nepalese plane.

68 passengers and four crew members were on board the Yeti Airlines flight. The police spokesperson Tek Prasad Rai spoke to the BBC: "It's unlikely there will be any survivors."