Poll: 50% of People Would Assemble in Large Groups 6 Months After The Virus End

The coronavirus crisis has brought the world to a standstill, people wear masks and rubber gloves to protect them from this hidden danger.

But a recent Twitter poll revealed nearly half of people would be confident in attending a large group event such as a class, concert or cruise within six months of the crisis ending.

Of the 1,653 people who took part – 49.7 percent said it would take up to six months before they’d go to these events, while a defiant 19.4 percent said they’d be happy to go straight away.

More than 20 percent would wait a somewhat more cautious six months, to a year before setting foot in a concert hall, classroom or cruise.

But for some the damage is already done – 10.6 percent said that was it for them, their cruising and concert days are over.

The coronavirus has changed everyone’s lives and most long for a return to normality.

But @TheFarhanSheikh said they believed people were changed for the long haul.

This article has been adapted from its original source.