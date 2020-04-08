Poll: The Wave Takes Over The Handshake

As the coronavirus continues to spread, we are all having to ensure that we continue to keep our distance from each other.

But that does not mean you can’t still be polite – okay there’s no handshaking, but there are other ways to say “Hi!”

In an Arab News Twitter poll we asked how you were now greeting people – and while some were opting for inventive ways such as the foot shake or elbow-bump – most said they were sticking to a simple wave.

Of the 3,685 that took part – a resounding 62% said the wave was their preferred means of greeting, while little over 21% are putting their palms together in the ‘namaste’ greeting.

Nearly 11% of you are still opting for some contact though with the elbow-bump, while the foot-shake appears to have not really caught on at all – just 6.1% can be seen hopping about with friends.

But many said they were sticking to their roots with a simple “assalamu alaikum,” – it’s polite, culturally relevant and what many like @rashidhasanuni do anyway.

He said: “Greetings with Salam is suffice, no need to shake the leg or hand.”

And @QrRasheed agrees: “None of the above,as saying Salam A Alikum verbally is enough!”

This article has been adapted from its original source.