Prince Harry's Spare breaks record selling 1.43M copies in 1 day

Sally Shakkour

Published January 14th, 2023 - 08:12 GMT
Prince Harry
Copies of "Spare" by Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are displayed at a Barnes & Noble bookstore on January 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Prince Harry's Spare book has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time, the Guinness World Records reported on Friday. 

At least 1.43 million copies were sold of Prince Harry's memoir on its release day.

The Controversial book which was newly released in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada passed Barack Obama’s fourth book, A Promised Land (2020), which sold 887,000 copies on its release day​​​​​​.

Spare was leaked five days early in Spain. Prince Harry said that around 400 pages were removed from the book as they included sensitive details about his brother Prince William and his father King Charles III, Fox News reported.

"The first draft was different. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages. It could have been two books, put it that way. And the hard bit was taking things out," the Duke of Sussex said.

