Princess Diana's spirit present at Jordan's Royal Wedding

ALBAWABA - As royals from across the world came to celebrate Jordan's crown prince's wedding, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, dazzled in a pink Jenny Packham dress at the reception and topped her look with the famous Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara.

Many believe that Princess Diana's spirit was present with the British Royals at Jordan's Royal Wedding, with Kate Middleton wearing the famous Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara, a headpiece Princess Diana was known for her love to wear.

Princess of Wales has been seen wearing the Lover's Knot tiara on multiple occasions; in diplomatic receptions, multiple state visits, and most recently, Jordan's crown Prince's wedding reception.

The century-old Lover’s Knot Tiara was custom-made for Queen Mary in 1913 by Britain's House of Garrard. Since then, it has been passed down through the Royal Family from Queen Mary to Elizabeth II, who later on loaned it to Princess Diana as a wedding gift. Although Princess Diana chose to wear a different headpiece to her wedding, the Lover's Knot tiara was a favorite of hers, despite it being "so heavy it gave her headaches".