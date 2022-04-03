  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Probe Continues over Death of British Construction Worker in Qatar

Probe Continues over Death of British Construction Worker in Qatar

Published April 3rd, 2022 - 06:51 GMT
Death of British construction worker in Qatar continues to remain a mystery
This photograph shows an interior view of the Education City Stadium which will host matches of the FIFA football World Cup 2022, in Doha on March 30, 2022. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)
Highlights
British construction worker Zac Cox passed away in 2017 in Doha in Qatar

Mystery surrounds the death of a Briton who worked on the construction of the stadium hosting England's first game at the World Cup.

Also ReadLGBTQ+ Symbols in Qatar Stir Anger: Is the Country Not Ready for the World Cup?LGBTQ+ Symbols in Qatar Stir Anger: Is the Country Not Ready for the World Cup?

The findings of an investigation into the death of Zac Cox in Qatar are yet to be published three years after it was opened.

High Court judge Sir Robert Akenhead was appointed to examine the incident after Cox's family was unhappy with the results of a local investigation.

The uncertainty will bring into sharp focus the mistreatment of migrant workers at World Cup sites, with an Amnesty International report concluding that as many as 70 per cent of the 6,500 migrant workers' deaths in Qatar in the past decade 'may be unexplained'. 


Cox was aged 40 when he fell 130 feet to his death after a catwalk collapsed in January 2017 as he helped to construct the Khalifa Stadium in Doha.

A local investigation at the time of Cox's death — the results of which have never been published — is understood to have found contractors rather than the tournament organisers to be at fault.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:World CupQatarconstruction worker

Via SyndiGate.info


© Associated Newspapers Ltd.

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...