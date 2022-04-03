Probe Continues over Death of British Construction Worker in Qatar

Mystery surrounds the death of a Briton who worked on the construction of the stadium hosting England's first game at the World Cup.

The findings of an investigation into the death of Zac Cox in Qatar are yet to be published three years after it was opened.

Zac Cox's death was one among 6,500 deaths of construction workers in Qatar (mostly from the Indian sub-continent) to die working on Qatari infrastructure projects since Qatar was awarded the World Cup (thanks to bribes) in 2010 — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) April 1, 2022

High Court judge Sir Robert Akenhead was appointed to examine the incident after Cox's family was unhappy with the results of a local investigation.

The uncertainty will bring into sharp focus the mistreatment of migrant workers at World Cup sites, with an Amnesty International report concluding that as many as 70 per cent of the 6,500 migrant workers' deaths in Qatar in the past decade 'may be unexplained'.



Cox was aged 40 when he fell 130 feet to his death after a catwalk collapsed in January 2017 as he helped to construct the Khalifa Stadium in Doha.

A local investigation at the time of Cox's death — the results of which have never been published — is understood to have found contractors rather than the tournament organisers to be at fault.