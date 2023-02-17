Rescue teams thanked while leaving Turkey

ALBAWABA - Rescue teams, who rushed to help Turkey's earthquake survivors, were thanked on their trips back to their countries.

Many countries sent rescue teams, including China, France, the United Kingdom, and Greece, following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6.

Rescue teams were also welcomed as heroes in various cities for saving lives.

Death toll in the catastrophic quake that struck southern Turkey and Syria left over 40,000 dead. Officials and medics revealed that 38,044 were killed in Turkey, while 3,688 died in Syria.

According to reports, this is Turkey's deadliest natural disaster in its post-Ottoman history as multiple buildings and homes collapsed in the quake.