Robot Artist Ai-Da Presents Her First Art Exhibition

The world's first robot artist is set to have her first exhibition in London's Design Museum.

The exhibition, Ai-Da Self Portraits is to open in May 2021 and will present three large scale self-portraits.

Ai-Da, a humanoid AI robot created by Leeds engineers and named after mathematician Ada Lovelace, uses AI algorithms to create art works that comment on the current and future uses of artificial intelligence.

Join Ai-Da on Monday, June 29 at #artfintech2. Moderated by @dinisguarda. Ai-Da will be speaking alongside art market leaders Kamiar Maleki @pulseartfair Nadia and Rajeeb Samdani @samdani_art_fnd, Thaddaeus Ropac and Sophie Neuendorf @artnet. https://t.co/3xiz9QQRrC pic.twitter.com/o2Ovj1dgpj — ai-da robot (@aidarobot) June 17, 2020

She is composed of different AI and computer programmes, robotics, silicone, and human influences and inputs.

The exhibition questions the nature of human identity and creativity in self portraits created by someone who doesn't not have a self.

The Exhibition has the world's first AI font devised by an artist robot, to signify language produced by AI language models.

Ai-da was devised by Gallery Director Aidan Meller, with academic research by Researcher and Curator Lucy Seal, and she was made by Engineered Arts Ltd, and PhD students from the University of Oxford.



“If Ai-Da does just one important thing, it would be to get us considering the confusion in human/machine relations, and encouraging us to think more carefully and more slowly about the choices we make for our future – there are clear advantages that need to be developed and celebrated, however, Orwell and Huxley’s cautionary messages still remain relevant and we would do well to take heed,” Lucy Seal said.

