Royal Court says king's daughter weds March 12

ALBAWABA - The Royal Hashemite Court (RHC) announced that the eldest daughter of Jordan's King Abdullah II will tie the knot on March 12.

Princess Iman, 26, will marry Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, 28, in a royal ceremony hosted by the king and his wife, Queen Rania.

The couple were engaged on July 6.

الديوان الملكي الهاشمي يعلن أن عقد قران سمو الأميرة إيمان بنت عبدالله الثاني على السيد جميل ألكساندر ترميوتس سيتم في التاسع عشر من شعبان عام 1444 هجري، الموافق للثاني عشر من آذار عام 2023 ميلادي#الأردن pic.twitter.com/tL7OWygChr — RHC (@RHCJO) March 5, 2023

"The RHC extends its sincere congratulations to their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania on this occasion," RHC said in a statement.

It said it "wishes Her Royal Highness and Mr. Thermiotis a lifetime of happiness."

Thermiotis is an entrepreneur who hails from a wealthy family from Caracas, Venezuela, according to News Unzip. Currently, it added, he works as a managing partner at a New York-based Venture Capital Fund.