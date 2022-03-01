Russian Soldier's Message to Mother Read at The UN

  1. Home
Published March 1st, 2022 - 07:07 GMT
Russian soldier
A Russian soldier uses a binocular during a patrol in the Syrian district of Daraa al-Balad in Syria's southern province of Daraa, on September 1, 2021. (Photo by Sam HARIRI / AFP)
'There is a real war raging here. I'm afraid,' wrote the soldier before his death

Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations on Monday read out what he said were the final text messages from a Russian soldier to his mother - describing his horror at the unfolding war before he was killed.

It came during an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine's representative, Sergiy Kyslytsya, made an impassioned plea for help, holding up a screenshot of the soldier's texts.     

'Mom I'm no longer in Crimea,' they began. 'I'm not in training sessions.'

His mother asks: 'Where are you then? Papa is asking whether I can send you a parcel.'

'What kind of a parcel mama can you send me,' he responds

'What are you talking about? What happened?'

'Mama, I'm in Ukraine,' he responds, before describing the horror unfolding.

'There is a real war raging here. I'm afraid. We are bombing all of the cities together, even targeting civilians. 

'We were told that they would welcome us and they are falling under our armored vehicles, throwing themselves under the wheels and not allowing us to pass. 

'They call us fascists. Mama. This is so hard.'

 

'Have no illusions. If Ukraine does not survive, we cannot be surprised if democracy fails next.'

He spoke on the fifth day of fighting, during a frantic period of diplomacy.

Ukrainian and Russian officials held talks on the Belarus border, but they left without resolution.

President Joe Biden spent more than an hour on a secure call with allies and partners, discussing how to intensify pressure on Russia.

And the United Nations Security Council was due to meet to discuss ways to ease a growing humanitarian crisis.  

The 193-nation General Assembly has fewer teeth than the security council and is often derided as a talking shop. However, its non-binding resolutions do carry political weight.

It will vote this week on a draft resolution demanding Russian troops withdraw.  

After Ukraine's pleas it heard a Russian rebuttal.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia insisted his country had launched what he called a 'special military operation' merely to defend two breakaway regions in the east of Ukraine. 

'Russian actions are being distorted and thwarted,' he claimed.

But earlier U.N. Secretary-General Antonio raised the alarm about the impact on civilians.

'Although Russian strikes are reportedly largely targeting Ukrainian military facilities, we have credible accounts of residential buildings, critical civilian infrastructure and other non-military targets sustaining heavy damage,' he said.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

