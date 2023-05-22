Saudi 1st woman astronaut sends message from space

ALBAWABA - The first Arab and Muslim female astronaut who success in reaching space in Saudi Arabia's first, historic moment, sends her first message and greetings from space.

Rayana Bernawi appeared in a video clip accompanied by Saudi colleague, Ali Al-Qarni, in a footage from space, during which she expressed her feelings. A video showing the crew moments before leaving to space was also shared.

Bernawi, 33, revealed: "Peace be upon you from space.. It is a great honor for us to be on this historic journey as you see us floating and trying to prove ourselves, and we thank our leadership and the visionary, the Crown Prince, for his support for this mission."

تعرّف على رائَدَي الفضاء السعوديّين اللذين دوّنا التاريخ بعد صعودهما إلى محطة الفضاء الدولية 🇸🇦



The two Saudi astronaut left toward the International Space Station (ISS) on Falcon 9 space ship on May 21 on a private mission from Florida with the aim to achieve the Saudi dream and become the first to reach ISS.

The first Saudi astronaut maintained: "We are now in the era of empowerment and prosperity...we have reached the heights of the sky, and all we need is to dream and work on our dreams, and God willing, we will reach."

Ali Al-Qarni also send a special message to his family where he affirmed reaching space saying: "Dream has finally became true." He wished that in the near future more Saudi colleagues will be able to join them on a trip to ISS.