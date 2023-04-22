UAE astronaut shares Eid al-Fitr greetings from outer space

ALBAWABA - UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi shared Eid al-Fitr greetings with all Muslims from International Space Station (ISS).
In a video, Al-Neyadi documented how he celebrated this special occasion joined by his friend Suhail - the mascot of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre while an Eid song was playing in the background.
The UAE astronaut wrote: "Today, I’ll be celebrating Eid with my trusty companion Suhail.
بالعادة العيد مع أهلي وعيالي لكن اليوم أنا مع صديقي سهيل وكاشخين كشخة العيد في محطة الفضاء الدولية.— Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) April 21, 2023
وفي هذه المناسبة، أرسل سلامي إلى قادة الوطن وعائلتي وأصدقائي ولكم جميعًا. عسى أن يحمل هذا العيد السلام والسعادة والخير للعالم أجمع. 🌍
كل عام وانتم بألف خير وعساكم من عوّاده. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/YX7x1tOYrn
On this blessed occasion, I send my warmest greetings to my family, friends, and everyone back on Earth."
He maintained: "May this special occasion bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity.
Eid Mubarak!"
Eid al-Fitr is being marked by all Muslims across the world, which is a celebration that takes place after the end of Ramadan.
