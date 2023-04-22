UAE astronaut shares Eid al-Fitr greetings from outer space

ALBAWABA - UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi shared Eid al-Fitr greetings with all Muslims from International Space Station (ISS).

In a video, Al-Neyadi documented how he celebrated this special occasion joined by his friend Suhail - the mascot of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre while an Eid song was playing in the background.

The UAE astronaut wrote: "Today, I’ll be celebrating Eid with my trusty companion Suhail.

بالعادة العيد مع أهلي وعيالي لكن اليوم أنا مع صديقي سهيل وكاشخين كشخة العيد في محطة الفضاء الدولية.



وفي هذه المناسبة، أرسل سلامي إلى قادة الوطن وعائلتي وأصدقائي ولكم جميعًا. عسى أن يحمل هذا العيد السلام والسعادة والخير للعالم أجمع. 🌍

كل عام وانتم بألف خير وعساكم من عوّاده. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/YX7x1tOYrn — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) April 21, 2023

On this blessed occasion, I send my warmest greetings to my family, friends, and everyone back on Earth."

He maintained: "May this special occasion bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity.

Eid Mubarak!"

Eid al-Fitr is being marked by all Muslims across the world, which is a celebration that takes place after the end of Ramadan.