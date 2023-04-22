UAE astronaut shares Eid al-Fitr greetings from outer space

  1. Home
Published April 22nd, 2023 - 06:12 GMT
Eid al-Fitr
UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi. (Twitter/ @SultanAlNeyadi)

ALBAWABA - UAE astronaut Sultan Al-Neyadi shared Eid al-Fitr greetings with all Muslims from International Space Station (ISS).

In a video, Al-Neyadi documented how he celebrated this special occasion joined by his friend Suhail - the mascot of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre while an Eid song was playing in the background.

The UAE astronaut wrote: "Today, I’ll be celebrating Eid with my trusty companion Suhail. 

On this blessed occasion, I send my warmest greetings to my family, friends, and everyone back on Earth."

He maintained: "May this special occasion bring you peace, happiness, and prosperity. 
Eid Mubarak!"

Eid al-Fitr is being marked by all Muslims across the world, which is a celebration that takes place after the end of Ramadan.

