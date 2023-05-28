Saudi astronaut shares video of Mecca from space

ALBAWABA Rayana Barnawi, the Saudi astronaut provided her international audience with a breathtaking glimpse of Mecca from the International Space Station (ISS).

Barnawi share on Twitter a captivating video showcasing the nighttime panorama of Mecca, where the Grand Mosque gleamed brilliantly, illuminating the surroundings,

Last Friday.

بعد ما خلصت تجاربي لليوم صادف مرورنا فوق مكة المكرمة ،

نور على نور ✨ #نحو_الفضاء



Makkah from the space ✨#KSA2Space pic.twitter.com/rh3kZnJw0N — RAYYANAH BARNAWI (@Astro_Rayyanah) May 26, 2023

“After I concluded my experiments for the day, we happened to pass over Mecca,” Barnawi tweeted.

As the spacecraft soared over the Kingdom, Rayanah expressed her awe, commenting, "The entire Saudi Arabia is bathed in radiance. This is Mecca, and behold the blessed Grand Mosque, may God's blessings be upon us."

Barnawi, the first Saudi woman in space and the first Arab woman aboard the ISS.