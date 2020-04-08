Saudi Official Fears Coronavirus Will Go Beyond Ramadan

A Saudi health ministry official has suggested that the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the kingdom could last beyond Ramadan and Eid-Al-Fitr, during a national television appearance on Monday.

As the Covid-19 pandemic presents a looming threat to this month's Ramadan celebrations, Saudi health ministry spokesman Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Ali implied.

He also hinted that the country's outbreak could last beyond the holy month during an appearance on Rotana Khalijia TV.

When asked by the host whether Covid-19 will impact Ramadan or Eid Al-Fitr, Al-Abd Al-Ali's response hinted that it likely would.

"I can sit here and predict as you please, but if you'd like a more scientific approach, the world has yet to see a peak in this pandemic, including here in Saudi Arabia," said Al-Abd Al-Ali. "We have to take extreme precautionary measures today for as long as is required."

"But we are not talking about weeks, we are talking about months?" the host asked. "Yes," the spokesman responded.

Saudi authorities' lockdown of Mecca and Medina, the holy cities usually brimming with pilgrims during and after Ramadan, raised questions as the holy month approaches.

As of Tuesday, Saudi Arabia reported 2,795 Covid-19 cases, including 41 deaths.

