Shia Muslims Celebrate Eid al-Ghadir

Shia Muslims in Iran and other countries are celebrating Eid al-Ghadir, the most important festive occasion on the Islamic calendar.

Eid al-Ghadir marks the anniversary of the day when Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) named his cousin and son-in-law, Ali ibn Abi Talib, as his successor and the head of the Muslim community.

Imam Ali, the first Shia Imam, was appointed by Prophet Muhammad at a location in the vicinity of the holy city of Mecca, called Ghadir Khum. The occasion is marked every year at the end of the Hajj season.

Eid Al-Ghadir



Since my childhood, I have sincerely promised myself that your love is in my blood. I repudiate your enemies and I will never give up my loyalty to you for anything.

O My Master and commander Imam Ali pbuh



Happy Eid Al-Ghadir#عيد_الغدير pic.twitter.com/XZwde9dVbk — Sayyeda Muskan Ali Shah (@SayyedaMuskan) July 17, 2022

Being an occasion for celebration, Eid al-Ghadir is viewed by Muslims as a chance to learn more about Imam Ali and the reason as to why he was named by the Prophet as the first Imam.

Shia Muslims have 12 Imams or religious leaders, the first of whom was Imam Ali and the last is Imam Mahdi, who is believed to be the prophesied savior of the world and is currently living in occultation.

While all Imams are equally revered among Muslims, Imam Ali holds a special position in Islam as the father of Shia Islam and the symbol of Islamic justice.

Shia Muslims across the world celebrate the auspicious event annually with diverse customs.

In the capital Tehran, people have held a 10-kilometer celebration along the city’s longest street to pay homage to Imam Ali, his sacred household and their faithful devotees.

Thousands of people living in the Iranian capital have taken part in the celebration, which has been organized to be a jovial event, including various forms of entertainment for children and adults, votive food, and musical performances.

