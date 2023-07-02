Check out social media's first ever posts

ALBAWABA - Social media day was marked on June 30, a day people 100 years ago could never have imagined that humans might reach this far in technology.

The world came a long way from the days when written letters and fax machines were the only ways to communicate with other people around the world.

However, nowadays, through social media, people can communicate with anyone around the world, as quickly as possible. This is something people in the past could have never imagined, and it shows just how much technology has advanced.

The very first social media platform was called "Sixdegrees" and it was launched in 1997. It was founded by Andrew Weinreich, and the website allowed its users to list friends and family members and had features such as profiles, bulletin boards, and school affiliations.

Social media day was first celebrated by Mashable on June 30, 2010, and it was a way to celebrate how social media can bring people and the world together. Every year since then, June 30 was recognized as social media day.

Here are the most popular social media apps and what was the first post ever made on them, according to Alqiyady.

Facebook

The first post on Facebook goes all the way back to the year it was created, back in 2004, and it was made by its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. He dreamt about making a place where all his friends from college can communicate, so he created Facebook which became now very popular. The very first post, or in this case "Action", was Mark sharing a picture of himself on his personal profile.

YouTube

YouTube launched back in 2005, and the first YouTube video was uploaded in the same year. it was called "Me at the zoo". It was a 19-second video and shows the old version of a simpler time before any big YouTubers were around yet.

The creator of that video, identified as "jawed", ended up having over 3 million subscribers, even though he hasn't uploaded a video since the first ever one on YouTube.

Twitter

The very first tweet, "just setting up my twttr", was made by Jack Dorsey in 2006. Many have been following Jack since that day and joined him in creating their own Twitter account. Twitter right now is owned by American billionaire Elon Musk, who trying to bring changes to it. Musk bought Twitter in a $44 billion deal.

Instagram

On a cuter note, the first post on Instagram was that of a photo of a dog, and it was made in 2010 by Kevin Systrom, who goes by the username "Kevin" on Instagram. This was the first photo shared on the now-popular video and photo-sharing website.

The photo was used as a test before the launch of the website for the public to use.