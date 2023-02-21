South Korea recognizes same-sex couple rights

ALBAWABA - South Korea's Appellate Court issued an unprecedented ruling, recognizing for the first time ever the legal rights of a same-sex couple.

South Korea court recognises same-sex couple rights for first time https://t.co/BvGSqkWpw5 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 21, 2023

The landmark ruling set precedence for same-sex couples in the country and activists argued that the ruling is a leap forward for LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

A same-sex couple in South Korea, who’ve been married for 5 years, filed an administrative lawsuit to be recognized as beneficiaries of the national health insurance and won in the 2nd trial. This is a very rare case where the Korean court recognized the same-sex union! https://t.co/7rEzE8926P — Minwoo Jung (@MinwooJungPhD) February 21, 2023

The Seoul High Court ruled that a government health insurer owed coverage to the spouse of a customer.

The firm had revoked the coverage, when it discovered that the pair were gay.

A same-sex couple won a `landmark' lawsuit in South Korea granting them spousal coverage from the state health insurance program https://t.co/xqMf8L4lAZ — Bloomberg (@business) February 21, 2023

The men tied the knot in 2019, although same-sex marriage is not recognized in South Korea.

The verdict can be challenged in the country's Supreme Court.