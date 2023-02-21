  1. Home
  3. South Korea recognizes same-sex couple rights

Published February 21st, 2023 - 10:00 GMT
Rainbow flag waved, Shutterstock
Shutterstock

ALBAWABA - South Korea's Appellate Court issued an unprecedented ruling, recognizing for the first time ever the legal rights of a same-sex couple.

The landmark ruling set precedence for same-sex couples in the country and activists argued that the ruling is a leap forward for LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

The Seoul High Court ruled that a government health insurer owed coverage to the spouse of a customer.

The firm had revoked the coverage, when it discovered that the pair were gay.

The men tied the knot in 2019, although same-sex marriage is not recognized in South Korea.

The verdict can be challenged in the country's Supreme Court.

 

Tags:South KoreaSeoulsame-sex couplescourt verdict

