Stories of The 39 Women Killed in The Israeli Attacks on Gaza

Thirty-nine women, mostly mothers, who were killed in the latest Israeli attacks on Gaza, left their loved ones and some painful stories behind.

254 Palestinians, including 39 women, 66 children, were killed in the Israeli attacks on Gaza, while also leaving 1,948 people injured.

Here are the women who were killed during the latest attacks by Israel between 11-20 May, 2021.

May 11, 2021

1) Layali Abu al-Khair

Layali Abu al-Khair, 40, a biology graduate, was the mother of 7 children. She lost her life with her husband and 3 children in the Israeli attacks.

2) Amira Abdel Fattah Sobh

Amira Abdel Fattah Sobh, 58, died with her disabled son, Abdurrahman, as Israeli air strikes targeted their homes.

3) Manar Baraka

Manar Baraka, 18, was also the target of Israeli attacks in Deir el-Balah, Gaza while she was on the field, where her family's chicken farm is located.

12 May, 2021

4) Reem Saad El-Telbani

7-month-pregnant Rim Saad et-Telbani, 31, a graduate of "information technology", died during the attacks with her two children and her unborn baby.

5) Miami Arafa

Miami Arafa, 48, mother of four children, also died in the Israeli attacks. She was dreaming to attend her children's wedding ceremony.

6) Hadeel Arafa

Arafa, 28, was getting ready for her wedding, which was going to be held two weeks after Eid al-Fitr (Ramadan feast).

7) Maysoon Zaki Al-Hato

Al-Hato, 55, lost her life with her husband as the car they were traveling in was hit by Israel.

May 13, 2021

8) Rawya al-Tanani

Tanani, 35, who was pregnant, died with her husband and four children. The family's dream was to buy a house.

9) Walaa Amen

Walaa, 25 was pregnant with her first baby, whom she would name Meryem, lost her life in the Israeli attacks with her daughter.

10) Warda Amen

Warda, 24, the sister of Walaa, was known a successful student. She studied Commerce in English at the university, were planning to start working to support her family.

11) Hadeel Amen

Hadeel, 21, the sister of Walaa, was a student at the nursery school. Two weeks before she died in the attacks, she had sold her gold earrings to buy school equipments such as a white coat, blood pressure monitor and stethoscope.

12) Kholoud Al-Zamili

Mother of two children, Zamili was 7 months pregnant. She and her daughter and her unborn baby died in the attacks by Israel.

13) Halima Al-Madhoun

Halima Al-Madhoun, 66, also died in the Israeli attacks with her husband Abdurrahman.

14) Siham Yousef Al-Rantisi

Siham Rantisi, 66, was among the civilians targeted in the Israeli attacks with her son, daughter-in-law and 2-year-old grandson.

15) Shaima Diab Al-Rantisi

Seyma, the daughter-in-law of Siham Rantisi, died in the attacks along with her 2-year-old son and husband.

16) Manar Issa Salama

Menar, 39, and her daughter Lina were among those killed in the attacks.

17) Nima Saleh Ayyash

Nimet Salih, 47, who was taking care of his disabled mother in the village of Ummu Nasr in the north of Gaza, was killed in the Israeli bombardment.



18) Sabreen Abu Dayya

Sabrin, 28, mother of five, was killed by Israel with her 10-month-old son and two sisters.

19) Nisreen Abu Dayya

The mother of three children, Nesrin, 26, lived under difficult economic and social conditions. She was looking forward to reuniting with her husband as he had gone to Europe to work 3 years ago.

May 14, 2021

20) Lamia Al-Attar

Lamia, 27, the mother of three children, where killed by Israel attacks with her two sons.

21) Fayza Salama

Fayize, 43, mother of three and grandmother of six, was expecting her seventh grandchild.

22) Yasmin Abu Hatab

Israeli bombardment took the life of Yasemin, 30, and her 4 children. She was educated as a primary school teacher but she devoted her life to raise her children.

23) Maha Abu Hatab “Al Hadidi”

The Israeli army killed Meha, 35, with her 4 children.

May 16, 2021

24) Abeer Eshkontna

Abir, 29, was a mother of 5, she died with four of her children in the Israeli attacks.

7 women from the "Abu Al-Owf" family:

25) Majeda Abu Al-Owf

Mecdiyya Abu al-Avf, 78, was a grandmother of 13 grandchildren ( 3 boys and one girl).

26) Sobhia Abu Al-Owf

Sobhia, 72, lost her eyesight 11 years ago due to health problems.

27) Raja Abu Al-Owf

Raja, 41, was one of the volunteers working for psychological support in Gaza. She was preparing to defend her doctoral thesis in psychology at the Islamic University in 3 months. She and her four children were killed in the Israeli attacks.

28) Raja Abu Al-Owf (Al-Efrangi)

Raja Al-Efrangi, 41, who was killed in the Israeli attacks with her four children, completed his master's degree in sociology 3 days before her death.

29) Reem Ahmed Abu Al-Owf

Reem, 40, mother of four children, lost her life with her husband Eymen and 3 children in the Israeli attacks. Only his son Omar remained from his family.

Two sisters:

30) Shaima Abu Al- Owf

Shaima, 21, was getting ready for her wedding in June. She was a student at the dentistry faculty and was a successful reciter of the Holy Quran.

31) Rawan Alaa Abu Al- Owf

Ravan, 18, was a university student studying computer engineering.

5 women from the Kolak family:

32) Saadia Yousef Al-Kolak

The attacks by the Israeli took the lives of Sadiyya, 84, and her daughter.

33) Bahaa Amin Al-Kolak

Bahaa, 49, was a single woman who was taking care of her elderly parents. She died with her mother in Gaza’s Al-Wehda street.

34) Reham Fawaz Al-Kolak

Reham, 33, was working as an engineer in a Palestine Telecommunications company. She was a firm follower of the Spanish football league.

35) Ayat Ibrahim Al-Kolak

Israeli bombs killed 19-year-old Ayat along with her husband and 6-month-old son on Al-Wahde Street.

36) Amal Jamil “Al-Tatar” Al-Kolak

Amal, 42, died along with her three sons.

May 19, 2021

37) Amani Saleha

Mother of a girl, Emani, 38, was also 8-months-pregnant when she died in Israeli attacks along with her entire family.

38) Fida’a al-Qudra

Fida’a, 35, was the mother of two boys and three girls.

May 20, 2021

39) Huda Salah al-Khaznadar

Huda, 36, were killed when Israeli bombs hit their home in Khan Yunis. Her husband and children were injured in the same attack.