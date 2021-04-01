For Striping Naked Before UAE Cops Woman Gets 10 Years in Jail

The Ras Al Khaimah Criminal Court sentenced a woman to 10 years in jail and fined her Dh500,000 for insulting, assaulting and threatening CID officers, and stripping naked to prevent them from carrying out investigations.

Court records show the incident occurred when two young women lodged a complaint at Mamura Police Station in Ras Al Khaimah against two other female flatmates for insulting and assaulting them and robbing their belongings.

When two policemen went to the apartment to investigate the case, one of the women suspects allegedly resisted the two officers and pushed them away and snatched the cap of one of the policemen, while insulting them using vulgar language. She then took off her clothes in front of them and claimed that they attempted to rape her.

The second suspect allegedly threatened the two policemen, and claimed that they injured her hand.

RAK Public Prosecution referred the case to the RAK Criminal Court where the defence lawyer of the second suspect requested her exoneration for lack of evidence. “My client did nothing wrong,” the lawyer told the court. “She confessed that the first suspect did take off her clothes in front of the cops, assaulted and insulted them as well”.



She added that the two prosecution witnesses confirmed that the second suspect did not resist the policemen, and willingly got into their car without creating any problem.

“My client (second suspect) even prevented the first suspect from attacking the policemen,” the lawyer added.

The Court stated that the first suspect was proven to have committed several crimes which deserved the toughest penalty as per Articles 88 and 176 of the Federal Penal Code. “She (first suspect) also must be penalized with a separate penalty for the third charge (threatening the policemen), as per Article 358 of the same law,” the Court ruled, while finding the second suspect not guilty. The two suspects were however cleared of robbery charges due to lack of evidence.

The RAK Criminal Court subsequently ordered the first suspect to serve 10 years in jail, and pay a fine of Dh500,000. She was also ordered to serve six months in prison for the third charge, while exonerating the second suspect from all charges.