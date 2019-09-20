1000s of Young Australians Walk Out of Their Classrooms for Climate Change

Tens of thousands of students are on streets of Australia on Friday demanding action on climate change, local media reported.

The mass march is triggered by young Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

"Thousands of young Australians walking out of their classrooms to demand action on climate change have been joined by thousands more adults in cities and towns around the nation," ABC news reported.

The demonstrations are held ahead of climate change summit at the UN later this week.

The protesters are demanding that the federal government of Australia does "no new coal, oil or gas projects; 100% renewable energy generation and exports by 2030".

They also demanded that the government funds "a just transition and job creation for all fossil-fuel industry workers and communities".

The report said that the protests took place in all 8 capital cities and 104 other towns across Australia.

Several federal Labor members of parliament including Ged Kearney, Kate Thwaites, Josh Burns, Andrew Giles, Peta Murphy and Clare O'Neil joined demonstrators in Melbourne, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.





The report added that the protesters seeking action on climate change even reached snow-bound Mount Hotham ski resort for a symbolic protest.

Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenage climate activist who sailed across the Atlantic Ocean in protest of inadequate government action on climate change, rallied hundreds of activists at the White House on Sept. 13 demanding U.S. action.

Thunberg's "Fridays for Future" protests, which began in her native Sweden but have since become a global phenomenon, has sought to bring world governments into full compliance with the Paris Climate Accord, which Trump has sought to formally leave shortly after he came to office in 2017.

