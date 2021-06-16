Turkey Sends Truck-loads of Aid to War-torn Gaza

The Turkish Red Crescent will send 10 truckloads of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Kerem Kinik, head of the Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay), who held a series of meetings in Egypt’s capital Cairo to speed up aid efforts, said that the process has been completed for the first humanitarian aid convoy of 10 trucks to enter through the Rafah border crossing.

In the early days of attacks, he noted, two ambulances were delivered to Palestinians in Jerusalem to meet the Palestinian Red Crescent's need for small ambulances that could enter the streets of the holy city.

"We have prepared our humanitarian aid convoy of 10 trucks with the Egyptian Red Crescent. The six trucks in the convoy will carry approximately 2,000 food parcels.

"Also, other trucks will carry materials such as medical consumables, hygiene kits along with stationery and playsets, sent by our Ministry of National Education,” he added.

