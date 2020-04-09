Turkish TV Produces Series Shot by Actors While in Self-Isolation in Their Homes

Turkey's public broadcaster TRT has produced a new TV series which was shot by actors while self-isolating in their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first season of the series Ev Yapimi (Homemade) will go on air on Thursday at 8 p.m. (1700GMT).

All scenes of the series were shot by actors and their family members at home.

The screenplay is written by veteran Birol Guven. Well-known Turkish actors Soray Uzun, Rasim Oztekin and Necmi Yapici are also part of the series.

After 'stay at home' calls by officials and experts to stem the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, several sectors tried to find new ways to continue their work.

In the entertainment sector, while several projects were suspended or cancelled, some of them found new ways such as online concerts by singers through YouTube or social media platforms.

Another Turkish scenarist and producer, Gulse Birsel, also shot one episode of her TV series, Jet Sosyete, using a similar method.

