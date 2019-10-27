Two Arrested for Smuggling 21 Kilograms of Drugs, Marijuana Into Kuwait

A Kuwaiti citizen and his Ethiopian accomplice have been arrested for attempting to smuggle 21 kilograms of Chemical drug and marijuana via a cargo that arrived from a European country.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of Ministry of Interior explained that the Drug Control General Department (DCGD) managed to foil and attempt to smuggle more than 20 kilograms of Chemical drug and one kilogram of marijuana that arrived from a European country via air cargo. Security authorities received a tipoff from a source about a person attempting to smuggle drugs into the country via air cargo. A team was formed for investigation.





Upon arrival of the cargo in Kuwait, an expatriate of an African nationality arrived to receive the cargo. He was arrested and the cargo was inspected to reveal the aforementioned drugs. During interrogations, the expatriate confessed about his attempt to smuggle the drugs into the country with the help of his partner, a Kuwaiti citizen. The citizen was arrested and he too confessed to his involvement in the crime. The suspects were referred with the confiscated drugs to the concerned authorities for necessary legal action.

This article has been adapted from its original source.