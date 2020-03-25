UAE: Father Gets Death Sentence After Forcing his Daughter to Watch Porn

The court records show that the accused forced his 14-year-old daughter into sex for a long period of time.

As per the sheet of indictment, the man coaxed his daughter to watch pornographic movies, and pushed her into prostitution. He locked her up in a room in his house and also threatened to kill her if she defied his orders.

The victim, who was found to have been sexually abused by her father since she was seven, managed to run away from him and hid at her friend's house.

The girl told her friend about her plight and how her father used to abuse her, mostly after her mother left her with him.

The friend's father reported the case to the police, which immediately launched investigation, collected all the information and evidence before arresting the man.



Even though the man denied his crime, the police found as many as 665 pornographic videos of the victim on his mobile phone.

The accused was referred to the Public Prosecution and then to the Criminal Court in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The court unanimously sentenced the father to death, basing its verdict on the police investigations, the evidences, as well as the forensic report that proved his sound mental ability.

The man challenged the ruling in the appellate court, which upheld the sentence.

This article has been adapted from its original source.