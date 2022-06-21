  1. Home
  3. UK: Grenfell Tower Catches Fire, 60 Firefighters Tackle Blaze

UK: Grenfell Tower Catches Fire, 60 Firefighters Tackle Blaze

Published June 21st, 2022 - 08:53 GMT
Grenfell Tower
In this file photo taken on June 14, 2017 police man stand by a security cordon as a huge fire engulfs the Grenfell Tower early, in west London. Survivors and families of the victims of Britain's worst residential fire since World War II will mark the fifth anniversary of the tragedy on June 14, 2022. (Photo by Daniel LEAL / AFP)
Eight fire engines were called to the scene of the blaze in Shepherds Bush

Around 60 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a high-rise building close to Grenfell Tower in West London this morning.

Eight fire engines rushed to the scene and found that half of a flat was alight on the 12th floor of the building in Shepherds Bush, London.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: 'Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters and dealing with a fire in a high rise block on Queensdale Crescent in Shepherds Bush.

'Half of the flat on the 12 floor is alight. We used new technology that enabled a caller to send live stream videos of the incident straight into the Brigade's 999 call centre.

'The Brigade was called at 0923. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.'

London Fire Brigade confirmed that they had taken over thirty 999 calls to the fire in W11. 

There are currently no reports of anyone being injured in the high rise blaze.  

Black smoke can be seen billowing in the sky less than a mile away from Grenfell Tower which caught fire in June 2017.

A to​​tal of 72 people were killed and another 74 injured in the blaze, which took more than 250 firefighters and 70 fire engines to bring under control.

Witness Joanna Foster wrote on Twitter: 'In West London and saw this and heard sirens getting closer.


'It seems a different building than the tower is on fire.

'No less horrific for those affected and has made me feel physically sick.

'What must it be like for all those affected by Grenfell who face such trauma daily?'

More to follow... 

