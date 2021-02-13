UNESCO Praises a Turkish Female Scientist For COVID-19 Jab

  1. Home
Published February 13th, 2021 - 06:30 GMT
The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine was developed by spouses Ozlem Tureci and Ugur Sahin, who are both children of Turkish immigrants in Germany. (Twitter)
Ozlem Tureci is one of leading women in science in race for COVID-19 vaccine, says UNESCO.

UNESCO on Friday praised the efforts of a Turkish woman scientist in developing a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

"Food for thought from Dr. Ozlem Tureci, one of the leading #WomenInScience in the race for a #COVID-19 vaccine," UNESCO said on Twitter.

"Regardless of gender, ethnicity or religion, science only becomes powerful when it can benefit from greater diversity," it said, using the fight racism and generation equality hashtags.

The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine was developed by spouses Ozlem Tureci and Ugur Sahin, who are both children of Turkish immigrants in Germany.

The couple, who founded the pharmaceutical company BioNTech, made headlines in international media, and was widely praised as "an immigration success story."

BioNTech aims to produce a total of 2 billion doses of the vaccine this year in six production facilities in different countries.


