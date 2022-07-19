Video: Sheikh Hamdan Takes Selfie With Emiratis in London

It can be hard for fans to get close to most people from the royal family - but not the Crown Prince of Dubai!

A couple of lucky people got to take a selfie with the Crown Prince of Dubai as they met him in his car in London.

In a video posted by Ahmed Jaber Al Harbi - close friend of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum - the latter is seen taking a picture with two Dubai residents.



Comments noted that the Crown Prince stopped and took multiple pictures with the two in a patient manner, even helping the woman with the phone when she struggled to take the photo.

"This one, this one," he says in the video, showing her how to click.

"You are the expert!" she replies.



With over 14 million followers on Instagram, and a grid of beautiful, aesthetic clicks, Sheikh Hamdan just may be one!

The other fan apologised for taking the Crown Prince's time.

"Sorry to bother you," he said, holding up his phone for another selfie.

"No, no, it's okay," said Sheikh Hamdan gamely, always ready to interact with his people.

This article has been adapted from its original source.