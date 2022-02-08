Visible History: Middle Eastern Castles to Visit

The modern day Middle East is where some of the earliest civilizations ever formed got their start. Accordingly, it’s also where some of the earliest human-made structures are. For travel ideas packed with history be sure to consider these Middle Eastern castles to visit.

Ajloun Castle - Jordan

Ajloun Castle in Jordan. (Shutterstock archive)

The Ajloun Castle in Jordan is first up from these Middle Eastern castles to visit. It was built around 1200 CE under the command of the nephew of the Muslim military leader Saladin.

It stood at a strategic vantage point looking over the Jordan Valley when Christian crusaders were clashing with armies around the region.

Today, the castle acts as a massive monument to history and is one of the largest castles in the country. While the castle has gone under restoration after restoration, much of the original structure remains and is well worth a visit.

Pigeon Castle - Turkey

Pigeon Island and its castle in Turkey. (Shutterstock archive)

Pigeon Castle, which gets its name from the “Pigeon Island” the castle stands on, is another one of the great Middle Eastern castles to visit.

It was built under the Ottoman Empire around 1500 CE and is almost entirely surrounded by the sea.

The combination of coastal views and historical structures here make it a worthy stop for anyone in search of castles standing as testament to past civilizations.

Citadel of Qaitbay - Egypt

The Citadel of Qaitbay in Egypt. (Shutterstock archive)

The Citadel of Qaitbay in Alexandria, Egypt, is one of the most impressive castles in the country and the region that still stands today.

It was built approximately 500 years ago under the command of Sultan Qaitbay to defend Alexandria from invaders crossing over the sea.

The massive walls and stone pillars of the castle tower over anyone approaching the castle gates, and like with Pigeon Castle, the surrounding coastline make for some beautiful views on the top of the evident history.

Masmak Fortress - Saudi Arabia

Masmak Fortress in Saudi Arabia. (Shutterstock archive)

For Middle Eastern castles to visit in Saudi Arabia, consider heading to Masmak Fortress also know as Masmak Castle and Al Masmak Fort.

This clay and mud-brick structure is one of the more recently built fortresses (construction started around 1865 CE) but it is no less impressive or historical.

It was captured by King Abdulaziz in 1902 and served as a garrison for his forces, an ammunition warehouse and later a prison. Today, Masmak Fortress serves as a historical attraction and museum for anyone looking to witness Saudi’s rich history.

Jabreen Castle - Oman

The interior of Jabreen Castle in Oman. (Shutterstock archive)

Jabreen Castle in Oman is last up from these Middle Eastern castles to visit. It dates back to the late 1600s and was both a strategic structure on top of being a center for the sciences.

But aside from its impressive size and outward appearance the interior of this castle is as equally impressive.

Intricate designs and artwork line the walls and stone carvings showcase what artisans of the time were capable of. Whether you’re looking to appreciate a castle or just historical craftsmanship, Jabreen Castle is the place to go.