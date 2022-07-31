Warning! Illinois Calls on Residents to Watch Out For Loose Emus

  1. Home
Published July 31st, 2022 - 10:12 GMT
Illinois
(Shutterstock/ File Photo)

Residents of an Illinois county are being warned to keep an eye out for four loose emus that escaped from their owner's property.

Vermilion County Animal Control officials warned residents in the Danville area to contact authorities if they spot the flightless birds and not attempt to capture them, as the flightless animals could severely injure a person with their sharp claws.

The owner of the animals said he believes some kids damaged his fence at 4D Farms in Danville, allowing the emus and some cows to escape.

The emus were seen chasing people in Danville on Thursday evening and one of the animals was spotted near the Danville mall late Friday morning.

Copyright © UPI, 2022. All Rights Reserved.

