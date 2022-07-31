Warning! Illinois Calls on Residents to Watch Out For Loose Emus

Residents of an Illinois county are being warned to keep an eye out for four loose emus that escaped from their owner's property.

Vermilion County Animal Control officials warned residents in the Danville area to contact authorities if they spot the flightless birds and not attempt to capture them, as the flightless animals could severely injure a person with their sharp claws.

Vermilion County Animal Control officials said to be cautious as there are emus on the loose in Danvillehttps://t.co/xwJ7jsNMSF — WCIA.com (@WCIA3) July 29, 2022

The owner of the animals said he believes some kids damaged his fence at 4D Farms in Danville, allowing the emus and some cows to escape.

The emus were seen chasing people in Danville on Thursday evening and one of the animals was spotted near the Danville mall late Friday morning.

