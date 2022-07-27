Animals Rights Activists Mad After Iran Forces' Killing of Over 1000 Dog

  1. Home
Published July 27th, 2022 - 11:14 GMT
Animal rights activists
Animal rights activists slam killing of over 1,000 dogs. (Twitter/ Video Screenshots)

Animals rights activists take it online to condemn the killing of over 1000 dogs after a group of whom they described as government-affiliated agents raided a dog shelter and shot dead all animals inside.

In a video that was shared online showing dozens of dead dogs laying on the ground, animal rights activists said that Iranian authorities' agents have raided Gandak Dog Shelter and killed over one thousand dogs living inside.

Multiple videos were shared online and went viral online with over 10.5K views on Twitter alone. Witnesses revealed that the Gandak Dog Shelter is located in Damavand, Northeast of Tehran, Iran.

According to sources, animal rights activists said that all dogs who were inside the Gandak Shelter are believed to be vaccinated and sterilized suggesting that there's no reason for the government to kill them.

Iranian sources said that the government forces have also arrested animal rights activists who tried to stop the authorities from killing dogs. 

A protest was held by animal welfare supporters to slam the brutal mass killing of over 1000 dogs in the Gandak Animal Shelter.

