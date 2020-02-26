Watch This Video Carefully as it Takes Skill to Pilot Plane in Sahara Sandstorm

New footage shows planes landing and taking of at an airport in Tenerife amid a sandstorm.

The footage shows the full intensity of the Saharan sandstorm as planes can hardly be seen through the yellow haze.

All but one of the Canary Islands' airports have reopened following closures because of the sandstorm.

▶️ An airplane landed at the Tenerife airport during a huge sandstorm that disrupted nearly 300 flights in Spain’s Canary Islands.



Spain’s national weather service warned that winds of up to 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph) are to buffet the Canaries until Monday.



(AFP) pic.twitter.com/7LCJPd2jyg — The Voice of America (@VOANews) February 23, 2020

Flights from Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma and North Tenerife Airports will be able to take off, according to a statement from airport operator Aena.

But those departing South Tenerife continue to be grounded, the statement added.

Around 1,000 tourists in Tenerife had been quarantined to their hotel yesterday after an Italian doctor staying there had tested positive for Covid-19.

This article has been adapted from its original source.