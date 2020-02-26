  1. Home
  3. Watch This Video Carefully as it Takes Skill to Pilot Plane in Sahara Sandstorm

Published February 26th, 2020 - 08:29 GMT
Passengers walk outside Tenerife South–Reina Sofia Airport during a sandstorm on February 23, 2020 on the Canary Island of Tenerife. Airports on Spain's Canary Islands were closed after strong winds carrying red sand from the Sahara shrouded the tourist hotspot. DESIREE MARTIN / AFP
Highlights
The planes can hardly be seen through the yellow haze.

New footage shows planes landing and taking of at an airport in Tenerife amid a sandstorm.

The footage shows the full intensity of the Saharan sandstorm as planes can hardly be seen through the yellow haze.

All but one of the Canary Islands' airports have reopened following closures because of the sandstorm.

Flights from Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma and North Tenerife Airports will be able to take off, according to a statement from airport operator Aena.

But those departing South Tenerife continue to be grounded, the statement added.

Around 1,000 tourists in Tenerife had been quarantined to their hotel yesterday after an Italian doctor staying there had tested positive for Covid-19.

 

This article has been adapted from its original source.

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2020 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved.

