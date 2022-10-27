Chia seeds have been touted for their health benefits for centuries. They contain antioxidants, minerals, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids that may help blood sugar control, maintain healthy bones, and support heart health. They are versatile and can be used in a number of different ways. They can make a healthy contribution to a balanced diet and have a mellow, nutty flavour. When incorporated into a varied, plant-rich diet and other healthy lifestyle habits, chia seeds not only boost human health but may also help avoid disease.



Did you know? 🤔



Chia seeds are full of important nutrients. They are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, rich in antioxidants, and they provide fiber, iron, and calcium.



They are excellent in smoothie bowls or soaked overnight in a plant milk for a breakfast snack.





Due to their simplicity in preparation and ability to provide a range of health advantages throughout the day, chia seeds are simple to incorporate into your daily meals. (Also read: Healthy and delicious chia seeds recipes to speed up weight loss )



Dr. Joseph Mercola, Popular Osteopathic Physician, suggested 8 ways to use chia seeds in your diet in his recent Instagram post.







1. Chia seed pudding

Soak chia seeds in water overnight, so they take on a tapioca-like texture. Add spices and a bit of stevia for sweetness for a pudding-like treat.

2. Toppings

Add them to virtually any dish, from raw yoghurt to applesauce to smoothies.

3. On-the-go snacks

There are ready-made snack pouches that contain chia seeds as a primary ingredient. Just watch out for the sugar content of these.

4. Chia Spread

Blend chia seeds with berries and stevia to make your own homemade jam.

5. Healthy 'breading'

Blend chia seeds with finely ground nuts and your choice of spices for a delicious breadcrumb replacement.

6. Body scrub

Chia seeds work well as an exfoliant and buffing agent to add to your beauty care routine. All skin types can benefit from the hydration and nourishment of chia seeds. They keep your pores from clogging by removing extra sebum and debris.

7. Fuel up after exercise

Chia seeds are known for enhancing strength and vigour, so try adding them to your post-workout whey protein shake.

8. Chia sprouts

You can easily grow chia sprouts at home to use raw in salads and sandwiches. Chia sprouts have a tangy flavour and bring variety and spice to salads, soups, spreads, dips, sandwiches, and snacks.