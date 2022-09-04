What Will China do in Space Next?

China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Saturday.
At 2344 UTC Sep 2 China's SAST launched a CZ-4C from Jiuquan; it placed in orbit Yaogan 33 hao 02 xing, a SAST-built radar satellite, in a 680 x 688 km syn-sync orbit with a 06:00 local time orbital plane (YG33-01 was launched in Dec 2020 to the 22:00 plane)— Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) September 3, 2022
The satellite, Yaogan-33 02, was launched by a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 7:44 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully.
It will be used for scientific experiments, land resources surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and relief.
This was the 435th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.
Via SyndiGate.info
