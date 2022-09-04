  1. Home
What Will China do in Space Next?

Published September 4th, 2022 - 08:43 GMT
China
(Shutterstock)

China sent a new remote sensing satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Saturday.

The satellite, Yaogan-33 02, was launched by a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 7:44 a.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully.

It will be used for scientific experiments, land resources surveys, crop yield estimation, and disaster prevention and relief.

This was the 435th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.

 

