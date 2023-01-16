Where will Jordan crown prince wedding be held?

ALBAWABA - Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein is expected to tie the knot with Rajwa Khaled Al Saif on June 1. Since the announcement by the Royal Hashemite Court, many people debated the possible venues to host the royal wedding.

Jordanian Royal weddings and celebrations usually take place in one of three palaces across the capital, Amman. They are namely Zahran Palace, Raghadan, or al Baraka.

Zahran Palace

Zahran Palace, built in 1957, was the site where King Abdullah II and Queen Rania married in 1993. It is one of the possible places for the wedding of Prince Hussein.

Abdullah's father, the late King Hussein, also wed his second wife, British-born Toni Avril Gardiner, who changed her name to Princess Muna Al Hussein upon her marrige, in the same palace in 1957. Muna is Abdullah's mother.

The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that the wedding of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Miss Rajwa Khalid Alseif will take place on 1 June 2023 #Jordan pic.twitter.com/f20BFedQjL — RHC (@RHCJO) December 31, 2022

Al Baraka Palace

It is the place where Abdullah's step-brother Prince Hamza married Princess Nour Bint Assem in 2003. Hamza was Abdullah's crown prince at the time.

Raghadan Palace

Raghadan Palace is located in the Royal Court compound of Al-Maquar in Amman. The palace was constructed in a traditional Islamic style in 1926. It is used primarily for hosting meetings with visiting heads of state and for state ceremonial events, including the presentation and acceptance of new ambassadors' diplomatic credentials.

The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce the engagement of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Musaed bin Saif bin Abdulaziz Al Saif, and extends its sincere congratulations on this occasion pic.twitter.com/LRIq61PtRB — RHC (@RHCJO) August 17, 2022

Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Said got engaged on Aug. 17, 2022, in a small ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Abdullah's uncle, Prince Hassan bin Talal, and other members of the ruling Jordanian Hashemite dynasty attended the private family occasion.