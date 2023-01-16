  1. Home
Where will Jordan crown prince wedding be held?

Published January 16th, 2023 - 09:58 GMT
Crown prince
Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Rajwa Khaled Al Saif. (Instagram/ @alhusseinjo)

ALBAWABA - Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein is expected to tie the knot with Rajwa Khaled Al Saif on June 1. Since the announcement by the Royal Hashemite Court, many people debated the possible venues to host the royal wedding.

Jordanian Royal weddings and celebrations usually take place in one of three palaces across the capital, Amman. They are namely Zahran Palace, Raghadan, or al Baraka.

Zahran Palace

Zahran Palace, built in 1957, was the site where King Abdullah II and Queen Rania married in 1993. It is one of the possible places for the wedding of Prince Hussein.

Abdullah's father, the late King Hussein, also wed his second wife, British-born Toni Avril Gardiner, who changed her name to Princess Muna Al Hussein upon her marrige, in the same palace in 1957. Muna is Abdullah's mother.

Al Baraka Palace

It is the place where Abdullah's step-brother Prince Hamza married Princess Nour Bint Assem in 2003. Hamza was Abdullah's crown prince at the time.

Raghadan Palace

Raghadan Palace is located in the Royal Court compound of Al-Maquar in Amman. The palace was constructed in a traditional Islamic style in 1926. It is used primarily for hosting meetings with visiting heads of state and for state ceremonial events, including the presentation and acceptance of new ambassadors' diplomatic credentials.

Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Said got engaged on Aug. 17, 2022, in a small ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Abdullah's uncle, Prince Hassan bin Talal, and other members of the ruling Jordanian Hashemite dynasty attended the private family occasion.

