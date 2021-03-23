Who is Shortlisted For The Jameel Prize?

Dubai’s creative organization Art Jameel, in collaboration with London’s Victoria and Albert (V&A) Museum, announced on Tuesday the shortlist for its “Jameel Prize: Poetry to Politics,” the award for contemporary art and design inspired by Islamic tradition.

Eight finalists have been shortlisted from over 400 applications for the $34,400 prize including Ajlan Gharem from Saudi Arabia, Hadeyeh Badri from the UAE, Kallol Datta from India, Farah Fayyad and Jana Traboulsi from Lebanon, Sofia Karim from the UK, Bushra Waqas Khan from Pakistan and Golnar Adili from Iran.



Organizers will also present an exhibition to showcase works by the eight shortlisted designers on Sept. 18 at the V&A Museum before touring internationally.

It will be the first international exhibition to focus on innovative contemporary design inspired by Islamic tradition.

The contest’s work includes diverse artforms, spanning graphic design and fashion, typography and textiles, and installation and activism.

According to a released statement, “the works in the exhibition will address global events and lived realities, and the legacies of language, architecture and craft.”



The winner of the award’s sixth edition will be announced at the opening of the exhibition in September.

The international jury for the prize, which selected the shortlist and will choose the winner, includes V&A Director Tristram Hunt as jury chairman; the joint winners of last year’s Jameel Prize, Iraqi artist Mehdi Moutashar and Bangladeshi architect Marina Tabassum; British author and design critic Alice Rawsthorn; and Emirati writer, researcher and founder of the Barjeel Art Foundation, Sultan Sooud Al-Qassemi.



Hunt said in the released statement: “This year’s Jameel Prize is the first iteration to focus on contemporary design and attracted a record number of entries from around the world. From poetry to politics, those on the exceptional and diverse shortlist were selected for their innovative and imaginative projects, with strong links between Islamic traditions and contemporary design.”

“The V&A is delighted to continue its partnership with Art Jameel with this Prize, and celebrate contemporary practitioners inspired by Islamic traditions,” Hunt added.

This article has been adapted from its original source.