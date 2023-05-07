World Food Program to suspend aid to Palestinians

ALBAWABA - The World Food Program (WFP) is slated to stop providing aid to thousands of Palestinian families as of June due to lack of funding.

The World Food Program will suspend food aid to more than 200,000 Palestinians, almost 60 percent of the current aid recipients, starting next June, due to a "severe shortage" of funding, local media outlets reported.

On Sunday, Palestinians participated in a vigil in front of the United Nations headquarters in Gaza, rejecting the decision.

The UN program used to provide needy Palestinians with monthly vouchers worth $10.30 per person, as well as food commodities. Both of which would be suspended after the latest decision.

It is expected that the decision will affect families in the besieged Gaza Strip, where the highest levels of food insecurity and poverty are recorded.