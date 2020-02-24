Would You Want a Technology That Monitors The Way You Walk?

Rifling through a bag to find a debit card could soon be a thing of the past for commuters.

Technology being developed by payment giant Mastercard would allow travellers to pay simply by walking up to a turnstile.

The US company is working on systems which will identify customers by examining their physical characteristics and how they walk.

So-called 'gait analysis technology' would use cameras around tube and train stations to film passengers approaching the barriers – and automatically let them pass if they matched the person's walk with a valid bank account.



Ajay Bhalla of Mastercard told financial news website MarketWatch that the company was already working with transport organisations to develop gait and facial recognition payment systems.

He said: 'The way you hold your phone, which ear you use, and how your fingers touch the buttons are all unique to you.

'We have been testing heartbeat, vein technology, and the way people walk to authenticate people.'

