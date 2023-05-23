Zain names network "ALHUSSEN" celebrating royal wedding

ALBAWABA - Jordan's biggest mobile telecommunication innovator changes the network's name to "ALHUSSEIN" in celebration of the Crown Prince's upcoming wedding on June 1.

أعلنت شركة زين الأردن اليوم تغيير اسم شبكتها لتَظهَر على هواتف المشتركين باسم "AL HUSSEIN" ضمن احتفالات المملكة بمناسبة عقد قران سمو الأمير الحسين بن عبدالله الثاني، ولي العهد، على الآنسة رجوة خالد السيف #زفاف_الأمير_حسين #زفاف_ولي_العهد #الاردن #حب_الاردن pic.twitter.com/FYaDBljb26 — كلمة الأردن الإخباري (@JordanWord_NEWS) May 23, 2023

Amid Jordan's celebrations of the long-awaited royal wedding of Alhussein, Crown Prince, and Rajwa Al-Saif on July 1. The royal couple's engagement was announced on August 17 2022, in an intimate celebration in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Alhussein is the eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, while Ms. Rajwa is the youngest daughter of the Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif.