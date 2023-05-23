Zain names network "ALHUSSEN" celebrating royal wedding

ALBAWABA - Jordan's biggest mobile telecommunication innovator changes the network's name to "ALHUSSEIN" in celebration of the Crown Prince's upcoming wedding on June 1.
Amid Jordan's celebrations of the long-awaited royal wedding of Alhussein, Crown Prince, and Rajwa Al-Saif on July 1. The royal couple's engagement was announced on August 17 2022, in an intimate celebration in the Saudi capital Riyadh.
Alhussein is the eldest son of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, while Ms. Rajwa is the youngest daughter of the Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif.