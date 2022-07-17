Özge Gürel and Serkan Çayoğlu Celebrate Their Marriage

Written by Lara Elayan

Özge Gürel and Serkan Çayoğlu, heroes of '' Cherry Season'' celebrating their marriage

Saturday of this week, famous Turkish actors known as Özge Gürel and Serkan Çayoğlu featured in '' Cherry Season'' celebrated their wedding (photos).

The media added that the duo had a simple ceremony; they only invited their close friends and family.

The wedding ceremony took place in Germany where Serkan 's family are based.

Özge Gürel shared her happy moments with her followers by publishing her wedding pictures on social media.

To get into details of what the wedding photos looked like; the bride wore a simple short white dress, with a hat and the pictures took place in a wheat field.

It is important to keep in mind that the reason they received Arab fame was because of the series ''Cherry Season" where they played the roles ''Eyad'' and "futun''