Inside Serkan Çayoğlu and Özge Gürel's Engagement

The famous couple Serkan Çayoğlu and Özge Gürel surprised everyone with their engagement announcement.



Serkan Çayoğlu and Özge Gürel, who have been together for 7 years, have revealed that are finally ready to tie the knot and spend the rest of their lives together.





The engagement ceremony was very intimate, with close family and friends attending, Serkan wore a white suit and light pink shirt, he accessorized his look with a flower that was put in the pocket of his shirt, while Özge Gürel wore a simple flowy white and blue dress.

Serkan shared his fans with a number of photos on his Instagram account which appeared in one of them with his fiancée, carrying a cup of coffee with salt, according to Turkish traditions and customs, and jokingly commented on the photo: "Coffee makes me sweat."